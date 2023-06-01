Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.
Alphabet stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.14. 14,566,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,731,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
