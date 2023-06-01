Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chemed were worth $32,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.99. 19,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,250. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

