Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.93. The stock had a trading volume of 444,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,729. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

