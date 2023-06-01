Martingale Asset Management L P Has $40.96 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,453,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 119,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $447.80. 374,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,552. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.76. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.