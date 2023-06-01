Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.89. 308,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,581. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.24.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

