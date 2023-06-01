Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

