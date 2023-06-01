Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.36 on Thursday, reaching $796.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,183. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

