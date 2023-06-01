Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,709 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 918,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

