Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 92,005 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.08. 698,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

