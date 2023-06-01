Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.33

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.33 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 7036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.08.

Marubeni Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89.

About Marubeni

(Get Rating)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.