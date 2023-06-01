Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.