Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

