MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

