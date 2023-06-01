McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Sells $570,140.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $287.87. 2,295,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

