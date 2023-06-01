MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 68,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

MeaTech 3D Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeaTech 3D

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.