Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) were up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 256,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 228,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Rating)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.