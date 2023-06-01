Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. 99,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 132,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,374,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 223,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

