MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.