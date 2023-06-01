Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $335.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,931,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 112,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

