MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Trading Up 0.2%

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.00). Approximately 21,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 32,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($3.99).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.75. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 52.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £78.29 million, a PE ratio of -555.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 6,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,323.40 ($23,879.63). Insiders own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

