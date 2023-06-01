Mina (MINA) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $490.28 million and $6.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,038,258,893 coins and its circulating supply is 910,139,525 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,038,118,492.8400393 with 909,893,702.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5308262 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,769,007.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.