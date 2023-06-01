Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,075 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

