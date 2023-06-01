Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $131.76. 302,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.