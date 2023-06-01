Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 1,064,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,476. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

