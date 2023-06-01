Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.81. The stock had a trading volume of 594,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,218. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

