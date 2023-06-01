Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,135,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,430,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,581. The firm has a market cap of $401.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.