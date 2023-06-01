Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.25 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.09. 4,029,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,536. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

