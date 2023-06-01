Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $283.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,917. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average is $301.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

