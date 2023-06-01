Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,009,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,082.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,143. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,893.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,659.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

