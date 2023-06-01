Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 312 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.04. 2,024,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,356. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

