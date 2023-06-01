Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,845 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

