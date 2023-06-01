Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,105,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $33,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,992 shares of company stock worth $57,736,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 614,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.10. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.