MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.76 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $293.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.83.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

