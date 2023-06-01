Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 237,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 594,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,459,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Up 3.5 %

AZEK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 2,127,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

