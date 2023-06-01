Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $144,924,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,792,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,462,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.