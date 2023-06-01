Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 140,608 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

FLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

