Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,111 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 138,468 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,797. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

