Moore Capital Management LP Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.99. 723,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.51 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.88.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

