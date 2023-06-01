Moore Capital Management LP Sells 2,448,758 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448,758 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $13,803,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,083,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 583,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 549.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 680,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 575,406 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 3.2 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 3,528,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

