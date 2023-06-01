Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

MS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

