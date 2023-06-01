Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.27. 435,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,793. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

