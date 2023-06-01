MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $451,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $470.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.77. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

