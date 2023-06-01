M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,686 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP opened at $130.41 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

