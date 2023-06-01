M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,724 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $454.96 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.98 and a 200 day moving average of $358.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

