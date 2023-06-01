M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after buying an additional 243,135 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

