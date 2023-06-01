M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

