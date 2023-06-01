M&T Bank Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

DRI opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

