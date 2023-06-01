M&T Bank Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,385 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

