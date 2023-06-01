M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $190.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

