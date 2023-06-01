M&T Bank Corp Sells 78,926 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 231,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,527,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.