M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

